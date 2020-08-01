Dhillon on School Reopening

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Bill Hemmer Reports’ To Discuss School Reopening

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Sure. Well, the governor has decreed that 80% of the students in California are not going to be able to have in-person education. This is unconstitutional, illegal from a number of perspectives. Our 35 declarations in support of our motion for a preliminary injunction demonstrates some facts. First, the risk to students is virtually zero according to all scientific studies. Second, the risk of transmission from students to teachers is virtually zero. Third, the risk is really between teachers, most of whom are not in the target risk areas, and who can take precautions like other essential workers in California. And fourth, many schools already took precautions for PPE, distancing, teaching in shifts, eliminating risk areas and all of that and the governor simply overruled that. And finally, the impact on many students particularly minority, poor, and learning disabled is devastating and have lifelong scars. These people got almost no services in the spring, we cannot let that go on because education is a fundamental right.

Yes, and some businesses as well. Well, the governor has frequently changed his position on a number of those issues in response to these lawsuits. As a result of our lawsuits today, you can go to the beaches, some church services are allowed. Outdoor protest is allowed and many businesses were allowed to open before the recent spike and some are still open. We do view that impact as having been positive, and we want people to have choices in California. If they are afraid and if they want to stay indoors, including teachers and including some students, they should have that choice, but everybody else should have their rights as well.