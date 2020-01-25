Dhillon on Senate Impeachment Trial

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News’ ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Senate Impeachment Trial

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Well, again, this is one of those cringe worthy moments where real trial lawyers watching this are just stunned but in real life the expert witness is not allowed to testify as to the ultimate facts of the case which seems to be what Jerry Nadler is getting confused about and mushing it all together and ignoring Professor Turley’s testimony. He clearly has a different memory and a different understanding of the law than reality.

That’s right. I kind of have a different take than Saul on this. The president has an absolute duty to first of all to invoke it, he has the duty on behalf of the office of the president, on behalf of that separation of powers. Now, how a court will come out on it? I mean, you know, we would all be sort of looking into our crystal ball. But in the Harriet Miers situation in 2008, there was a ruling on different shades and executive privilege and rejecting the proposition that it was absolute. So when it’s not absolute, that means that it’s there but it’s situational and it’s question by question.