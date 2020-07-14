Dhillon on Stone

Harmeet K. Dhillon Appears on ‘FOX and Friends’ To Discuss Stone

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

For one thing, he did not pardon Roger Stone. He commuted his sentence. Roger Stone is appealing his sentence right now and appealing his conviction all together. The president simply made sure that a person approaching his 70s is not put into prison during a time with COVID where we are actually allowing violent criminals who committed very serious offenses against our country and against individuals out of prison. So I think really that’s the issue, it’s compassionate. It is considering the fact that the entire prosecution was based on the Mueller witch hunt which turned up nothing against the president or against his immediate surrounding supporters regarding Russia collusion. We have all seen the testimony, we’ve all seen the zero prosecutions that were sensitive in nature.

Yes. The same people who were clutching their pearls and shrieking about the Roger Stone commutation. I didn’t hear them complaining when Oscar Rivera was pardoned by President Obama. He was even too much of a terrorist for Clinton to pardon. Clinton pardoned one of his major campaign donors, Marc Rich is a person who was a fugitive from United States justice. Look, he answered to pardons or commutations that you don’t like, it’s our political process. There’s no issue itself into the constitution. I’m sure the people on the left have already told her. I think what we have to look at here is the compassionate nature of this. The fact that the president has been very, very sparing his four years and using this important power at all. And I think when you look at the end of the day, history will look back on these Mueller prosecutions and see them for the injustice that they were. And I also think that Roger Stone has a very good chance of reversing at least some of his convictions on appeal.

Talk about political, I think now John Durham is being political because he doesn’t want to be perceived as affecting the outcome of the election by doing the job that he was hired to do quite a while ago. And I might even add on the pardon side, the fact that, sort of a similar outcome occurred with people pulling their punches in 2016 led to Hillary Clinton not getting her proper view, and I’m stating for the various offenses she committed. And so, look, justice must be done. It must be done swiftly. It must be done on time. It’s already past due, in this case. And I hope John Durham completes his job that he was assigned. It’s not really up to him to consider where the chips may fall. It’s his job to tell whether a prosecution should occur or not and then it’s up to the attorney general from there. Brian: On the total commutations with Trump he has 11 with stone. Had 10 leading up to stone. Appreciate it.

Thank you.