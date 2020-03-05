Dhillon on Super Tuesday Results

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News To Discuss Dems’ Super Tuesday

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I want to remind your viewers that when the U.K. counted the Brexit votes, they counted almost 35 million votes the same day. And in California, the fact that we’re a large state is not an excuse for our gross incompetence of our Democratic Secretary of State. And this is year after year, so yes I think you can count on these votes coming in for the full thirty days that it takes to count the vote in California. That’s what we’ve seen in recent elections as well. So we don’t know. But what we do know so far is that Bernie Sanders seems to have peaked early. I would say, as a Californian, that the intensity of the support for Bernie is high and those people mailed in their ballots, a lot of them. And then the people who waited until more recently, the polling is showing that Biden had a big surge.

But to Richard’s point, I heard all the talking points but what people are seeing is that the emperor has no clothes and it seems almost that the Democratic establishment is viewing the out of touch and even senile nature of their frontrunner as a feature and not a bug. Because really, who’s going to be running the country if Biden is the nominee or is the President? Nobody who’s looking at that honestly thinks that he’s competent to do that, so I think that you’re going to see Bloomberg stay in this race. He’s toying with getting out, but his best bet is if he stays in the race and he becomes a compromise candidate in a brokered convention. I think that’s a real possibility.