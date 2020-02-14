Dhillon on Tables Turning For Roger Stone

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Making Money with Charles Payne’ To Discuss Tables Turning For Roger Stone

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

This is a deep concern. If you’re a trial lawyer, you rely on the jurors to fill out those questionnaires correctly. In the federal system, this judge particularly did the examination of the jurors herself so she controlled the questioning so the question is whether the juror lied about her bias. I have to believe that but we aren’t there but what’s coming out seems to be that she concealed her views which would have caused a lawyer to strike her for cause. And so, if that is a case, that would be grounds for a mistrial.

It is awkward. As a lawyer who appears in front of these judges, obviously it is our duty to not show contempt for the court. That is one bucket. The president is sort of the boss of one branch of the government and this is another branch. So there is complexity there but judges are human beings. Judges commit error. We have a member of Congress who was impeached as a federal judge. Clearly they’re able to commit some serious errors, Alcee Hastings. I think it is appropriate for the president to express his frustration. But ultimately the legal system has to take its course and the judge in question is not overturning the guilty verdict. So now, this is likely to have to go to the court of appeals.

Eric Swalwell from my neck of the woods in California has already said that. I think that the Democrats are very hell-bent on doing that as opposed to doing the people’s business. It is unfortunate for them. I don’t think they’re going to get any better outcome than they did with the president.

Thanks Charles.