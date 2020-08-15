Dhillon on the Durham Report

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss the Durham Report

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

It’s obviously just the beginning and that actually also comes from Clinesmith’s lawyer earlier, who said that the alteration occurred because his client had understood that the alteration would make the email more accurate. Now, what does that mean? That means somebody told him that the information in the email was wrong and that he better fix it because that would be important to get the FISA warrant. So the idea that this guy sort of as a lone ranger decided to change this in a vacuum is ludicrous. And the inspector general’s report notes a number of problems and lies, frankly, in the FISA applications and recommended a dozen people for prosecution. And so I think you’re going to see more shoes dropping and the Attorney General said, “This is not earth shattering.” I think that means there’s a lot more to come and in fact, there’s no way that Clinesmith did this on his own.