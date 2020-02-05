Dhillon on the Integrity of Iowa Caucus Results

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News To Discuss the Integrity of Iowa Caucus Results

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I don’t know about lawsuits because of this political setting that everybody’s going to sort of grit their teeth and smile and move on and spin like some of them who have already been doing tonight but it is a disaster for all the hardworking Democrats who turned out the tiny sliver of the population that turned out there in Iowa to do this and I think it’s going to be very disheartening to a lot of people. It’s not a good look for Democrats, they had three years to prepare for this. Just earlier today, the DNC was crowing about how great it was going to be once they’ve rolled out the start of the election season and it’s an absolute disaster reminding Americans what would happen if these people are in charge of your health care. It’s really not a good look for Democrats today.

It’s bizarre. That’s not how it works in politics and it’s really leading to all these conspiracy theories. The Intercept is reporting that one of the campaigns has contributed to the same company that made the app, so I think it is a really bad look and really undermines confidence and democracy, Shannon.

Thanks Shannon.