Dhillon on the Left Using Tragedy for Political Leverage

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss the Left Using Tragedy for Political Leverage

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

It’s one word, Laura. It’s illegal. It violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause and it also violates a civil rights here – a statute Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act. So while the governor can announce certain priorities and of course health care is an important priority today, it puzzles me that he thinks it’s only important for certain sectors of his population and that a racial test for providing benefits is legal. He should know better, Laura. As we know, he’s the former Attorney General of the state and so he really has the knowledge to know better than that, I think he’s pandering here. I think it would be an important goal for governors, say, you know what, in wake of COVID, we should make sure that all of our communities have access to health care and they are educated about how to prevent this disease, but he’s ignoring some of the problems such as over 50% of the deaths in Kentucky occurred in the nursing homes, that’s the same kind of numbers that we’ve had in other states. He had half million people unemployed in the state, maybe he should be focusing on improving things for all Kentuckians and not just the 8.5% or so African-American population.

Laura, I’m getting whiplashed, I’m sure you are too. I thought COVID was the biggest killer, big enough for us to shut down the economy but apparently social justice is now as well. I don’t want to minimize the fact that we do have a history of discrimination in our country in some areas. I’m not sure it applies in access to health care today and I think that if his state has a problem, which maybe they do, they should make sure that all people, particularly people in disadvantaged communities of all colors have education and access, but a racial test will get him sued fast. He will lose. There are better ways to do this, governor, and you need to really look at the problems. As you know, as you’ve talked about on your show, Laura, they are sweeping this problem under the rug of how governors cause a lot of these deaths by forcing people into these homes, they did not do the right thing there. And now, as we are speaking, the governor is going on and making up these new rules while his attorney general, who is African-American, is saying “Whoa! Wait a minute, maybe you’ve exceeded your authority now. Maybe it’s time to bring the legislature back in.” But a lot of these governors are letting this go to their heads.

Absolutely, it is, and while it is fun to see it, it’s also really scary because Democrats do control large parts of our country where I’m sitting right now in California. They need to get a reality check and voters need to give it to them in November, Laura.