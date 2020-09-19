Dhillon on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Part 1

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Laura, it was no smarter for him to box himself in there than it was for him to box himself into appointing an African-American woman as his running mate, which really limited his choices to I think the fairly unappealing Kamala Harris. Justice Kruger certainly is well known. She has a good track record in California as a jurist. There’s a lot to look at and talk about there. I’m not very familiar with the other judge. But, by limiting himself that way I think he is really doing a disservice to jurisprudence, to the court, to his legacy if he were to become the president and I don’t think that’s really how we should be selecting judges in today because it makes a lot of assumptions about people and their world view just based on their innate characteristics which I think is somewhat of an outdated concept today.