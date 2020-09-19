Dhillon on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – Part 2

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Sure. Well, it’s definitely a possibility. The Supreme Court itself actually narrowed the definition of when you can do a recessed appointment. I think that ruling was about six years ago. It has to be when the Senate is in recess for at least three days. So the Senate kind of controls whether that can happen or not. You could probably see some gamesmanship happening around that. That would be a last resort. You have to think about who is the type of Justice candidate who would want to be appointed in a recess appointment under these circumstances? If it’s sort of a lame duck gesture, maybe some older person who knows that aren’t going to ever be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice might take that sacrificial opportunity. But, I think that would be sort of a less desirable option than of course trying to go for the full appointment. And so, I want to just remind your viewers that some Justices have been confirmed within a very short time period. Even, I think, Justice Stevens was 19 days after his nomination or referral to the Senate. So I think it is possible, and so I certainly hope that, that’s not what the focus of the effort is, it’s towards a recessed appointment because here’s all kinds of consequences after that.