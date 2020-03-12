Dhillon on Trump Suspending Travel From Europe

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream’ To Discuss Trump Suspending Travel From Europe

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

I think you answered your own question Shannon. The president is trying rightfully to put out this message that we all need to unify. The virus is not discriminating on the basis of your party registration and yet Democrats are not losing any moment to seize on this for their own political advantage. But, Shannon, when you’re talking about life-and-death situations and you’re pushing an agenda that includes Medicare for all and you look at what’s happening in Italy with rationing and literally doctors saying let the old people die. There is politics involved in this obviously but Democrats injecting it in terms of funding and denying relief unless a lot of conditions are attached to their funding. I think they’re going to look back on this and really regret that because the American people are not looking for partisan advantage at this point. They’re looking for solutions and the president is offering them.

It’s total nonsense Richard, please stop with the demagoguery.

Fearmongering and demagoguery.

I agree that Bernie Sanders is staying in past his welcome. From a Republican point of view, I’m looking at this and saying “On the other hand, how far more to the left can he push the Democratic Party?” There’s very little sunlight actually between him and Joe Biden but the fact the Democrats have coalesced around a clearly defective candidate, Joe Biden shows you how concerned they are about Bernie Sanders and his agenda. I think it’s very interesting to watch.

Open borders and so many other things.

