Dhillon on Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial [2]

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial [2]

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Thrown out and sanctioned with case terminating sanctions, yes. This is absolutely right. I think Sol and Bob have also pointed out that the way this thing is going with argument that includes reference to evidence that’s not an evidence being made in this court. House managers are getting away with murder and I think for political reasons, the defense team is not standing up and objecting every other sentence, which is what would be happening in a real court. But Pat is absolutely right, this would never fly in court. It is frankly extraordinary for a former prosecutor, Adam Schiff, six-year prosecutor to even come with a straight face say “Well, I was the judge, I was the guy in charge on the other side and now I was the prosecutor on the other side and now I need more time for you.” It doesn’t make any sense.