Dhillon on Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Well, first of all, Adam Schiff lecturing anybody about objectivity and impartiality is a farce. But the clip you just played pointed out the problems with Adam Schiff being a manager in this process in the first place. He is very likely, if witnesses are allowed to be a fact witnesses in this case, in any real court he would’ve been recused, sanctioned, having nothing to do with this whole thing. So what he is saying there is that the past doesn’t matter and it’s all here in the present, some sort of solemn, you know, kind of artificial universe is silly. He is the one who brought us to this point where they have a defective case, now he is the one begging for somebody else to save him. It doesn’t make any sense, Laura.