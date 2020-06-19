Dhillon on Voter Fraud Concerns

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ To Discuss Voter Fraud Concerns

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Well, yes and no, Lou. As a result of the lawsuit that we filed in California, we won a partial victory today in that the state of California, instead of having this done by the governor’s order, has passed a law that really defines it. That’s part of the issue, but the other part of the issue, as you’ve, is ballot harvesting. Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to change that, at least in California. So it’s really important that Republicans protect these interests by voting Republicans in other states so that this disease we have in California, ballot harvesting and ballot box stuffing doesn’t happen there.

In our lawsuit, we’re going to be continuing to proceed there on the issue of the fact that the state has not cleaned up its rolls. There are ballots potentially being mailed to people who are dead, who have moved, who are ineligible to vote. That is still a live issue, and that is still something that, frankly, United States Department of Justice really could and should step in on. But in terms of the ballot harvesting, that’s not something we’re going to be able to roll back, unfortunately, Lou.

I’m not saying that. I think that we are stepping up…

I think in blue states the deck has stacked against us, and it already was, Lou. So, I don’t think we can plan on President Trump sweeping New York, New Jersey, California. The real battleground is going to be in congressional races and in Senate races in those blue states.

And, there, we have to keep fighting. Michigan is a challenge. So Michigan is going forward with mailing requests for ballots. So it’s not universal vote by mail like California, but they are mailing applications to people. I don’t think that’s as big a deal as actually sending them the ballots. People can vote by mail in those states, it’s already legal to do that. So the question is, “Is the state and is the DOJ, by the way, going to enforce the obligation to have clean rolls?” If there are clean rolls, one person, one vote, no dead people, no multiple votes, I think we’re in a much better situation to have an honest vote where we don’t have that, and that’s the case in many states — California, Michigan and others — then we need to do a better job. But like I’ve said, we do have the Department of Justice that is supposed to go in and help with those issues and it frankly hasn’t brought those cases for many years.

I don’t think it’s intellectual capacity, Lou. I think it is worse than that. I think it is results-oriented jurisprudence which is really bad, no matter who is doing it. And we obviously began to see that with the ObamaCare pseudo-tax ruling that he had and then so many others after that. He really cares about being liked more than being right. So his ruling today made absolutely no sense. It is a disaster. It is fractured. It’s hard to tell what’s the majority ruling and what isn’t, and it’s all over the place. I think, as you pointed out earlier, Justice Thomas really had the best word on this and we have allowed an administrative state to grow up in this country, and this is what we are reaping from that. It is that, bureaucrats rule the day, judges make up the law, and the rule of law is thrown out the window. So that is why we need four more years of President Trump.