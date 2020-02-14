Dhillon on YouTube Blocking Free Speech and AG William Barr

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ To Discuss YouTube Blocking Free Speech and AG William Barr

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

Thanks Lou, happy to be here. There’s no prohibition on naming this person at all. And so this is really an editorial decision by YouTube. And it’s one that conservatives are very familiar with. YouTube has been censoring, Google has been censoring conservative speech for years now. And frankly, Republican lawmakers let them get away with that by renewing the Communications Decency Act and various statutes.

I can only assume that some or part or all of the statement was cleared with the White House in advance because the president is apparently not upset with it. But I agree and I would feel much better about the whole situation if we saw the attorney general cleaning house in the DOJ, how did it get to this point where this type of behavior is running amok under his nose, so I’d like to see some improvement there.

Thank you, Lou.