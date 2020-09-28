Dhillon on Media Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Making Money with Charles Payne’ To Discuss Media Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

That’s correct. With the exception of a few ill-informed blue check journalists, everybody across the political spectrum seems to focus on the timing of her nomination, not her qualifications. And, indeed when she was elevated to the Seventh Circuit, she got bipartisan support from the Senate. So I do think that she is highly qualified and eminently suited to be seated.

Sure. I mentioned a few in my Fox piece that was published yesterday. I think the first that will come out of the box if she is confirmed prior to the election is going to be the Affordable Care Act argument on November 10th. That is called California versus Texas, and in that case Texas has been arguing in the lower courts that, because the individual mandate fine that was part of the Affordable Care Act has been set to zero under the Trump Administration, there is no tax anymore and Justice Roberts infamously used the idea that the Affordable Care Act was a tax as opposed to some sort of illegitimate, interstate commerce type of a law to uphold it. That is something that Amy Coney Barrett has criticized in a 2017 law review article that has been widely published and circulated which give us an inkling that she might disagree with the Chief Justice on this which would sway the vote in the other direction on this case.