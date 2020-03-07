Dhillon on Immigration

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Cavuto Coast to Coast’ To Discuss Immigration

According to Dhillon (Video Transcript):

This is just the implementation of a law that was passed over a decade ago. So that is the backdrop of it. If you were to ask me this question ten years ago as a civil libertarian, I would have said I have significant concerns about it. But ten years later, in California, we have a sanctuary state, we have millions of people in just that one state alone, we don’t know who they are, and we have a regime of expanding illegal immigration and frankly, deaths of Americans from this. I do think at this point, given that if you want to be a legal immigrant to this country, which I am, you have to give up some of this data. It is totally fair to ask people who are crossing the border, asking to come to our country, to do the same.

No. DNA is the new fingerprints. People who are seeking immigration have had to do that for a long time. Today it’s DNA, it’s simply more accurate and while I regret that we have to lose our liberty this way, it is a function of the policies we have in our country and the need to keep citizens safe.

It is interesting how the coronavirus has really caused people to change their tune on some of these issues. Yesterday, we had this cruise ship held offshore and like I said at the same time, that’s in marked distinction to the fact we have an open border on our southern border. There’s a real tension there politically. I think — I don’t think the governor is there yet in terms of shutting that border, so I think we’re going to see if this disease spreads, particularly in some of those dense urban areas, I think we’re going to have to see a revisiting of some of those issues as well.

Sure. Well, Facebook has banned the census ad and the ad is very similar to a mailer that political parties have been doing for decades, which sends basically a political survey in your direct mail, in your mailbox, in the form of a census to figure out what your views are on certain issues. I guess Facebook is reacting as if the census word only relates to the United States census every ten years which is false, and I think that this is a disturbing new development because of these social media companies, Facebook has typically been the one that is most allowing of different types of speech even if the left protests it. But now, as a result of Nancy Pelosi and ACLU, Democrats and activists, they have shut down the speech. I’m afraid this is just a harbinger of more censorship to come and it is always falling on the conservative side, not the liberal side.