Dhillon on Newsom Recall Efforts

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss Gavin Newsom

Well, first of all, this is the third such recall effort. There’s two prior efforts. The signature numbers you mention are with some other recall efforts. Once we reach the signature threshold and they’re verified, then the — there’s a recall election scheduled. The election can include also who is the candidate to replace. So we have this in California closer to 20 years ago now with Gray Davis being recalled in the middle of a poor economic time and energy shortages in our state, similar to now. That was initiated by Darrell Isa and he paid for that effort to gather the signatures but last minute he stepped out in favor of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Yeah. Different efforts. No one of these efforts has reached the threshold.

That’s right, Laura. It’s not just the governor. We also have legislators that are on their way to maui last week at the same time that we’re being told to eliminate essential travel, can’t gather with families. Beyond the Covid stuff, there’s energy shortages, there’s fires. There’s terrible and increasing economic regulations. There’s crackdowns on people that want to be independent contractors. People with money or jobs and families and paying taxes are fleeing the state in record numbers. So I lived here for 20 years. Never have I seen a negative situation here in California. If ever there were a time for a governor that is increasingly unpopular to be recalled, now is the time and I would be very concerned if I were Gavin Newsom.