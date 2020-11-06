Dhillon on 2020 Election Recounts

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘Varney and Co.’ To Discuss 2020

They also said there’s an unknown number of military and Georgia residents who live abroad that have to be counted, we don’t know that number but it’s too close to call so I appreciate their sentiment so we need to finish the counting and then certify the vote, that is the appropriate series of steps to do, when all the ballots are counted we will see a different outcome, if it is not, Georgia will be called for the former vice president.

That is correct, that is how it should be in every jurisdiction, what we need to do is make sure only legal ballots are counted and illegal ones are discarded and then we have a recount and if there is a dispute in either a recount or court weighing in then we’ll have a final verdict, this is not a novel process, this is how we do it in America.

That’s what a recount is, canvassing the ballots again, it involves observers from both sides looking at them and if necessary challenging things that were overlooked before, like I said they still haven’t counted some. In that situation, we’ve seen in Wisconsin and in other cases it is tough to make up a significant difference between the two but are different here is a pretty slim one, I do think it’s possible until the vote is certified, it is not final.