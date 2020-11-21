Dhillon on Stars Talking Politics

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FBN’s ‘The Evening Edit’ To Discuss on Stars Steering Clear of Talking Politics

I thought that was a great point from this actor and I personally as a consumer have experienced real concern when I’m watching and enjoying or listening to an artist like Bruce Springsteen and then I find out that that person has made despicable remarks about a political figure who I support and it’s so unnecessary, I’m not turning to actors, singers or other entertainers for their political analysis. They’re entitled to their own views but they are alienating their voters and when you look at the recent election returns if the divided country and half this country supported one and half supported the other candidate. If you take sides on that you are alienating half of your market. It is so unnecessary and when we talk about actors, they work so hard in their craft to suspend judgment and reality and convince us that they are somebody else. When their political rhetoric is weighing in the back of your head it really messes with your enjoyment of their craft as an actor.

That is absolutely correct, it really is a one-sided reaction because most entertainers in Hollywood at a minimum and the other industries are liberal and if there can elite people is going to be on the conservative side and at the end of the day it’s a business, whitey want to do that. I’m not a boycott or, I generally try to separate politics for the rest of my life and when you see actors at the women’s March for example in 2017 after the inauguration condemning the president, I cannot look at those people again in the same way with the type of hate that they spewed from that stage. In the other side is true as well if you’re conservative actor, we don’t see them doing that putting their views in people’s faces but why would you wanting alienate. In this troubled time that we are in particularly a lot of us have spent a lot of time on television and I think I would like to be able to suspend that judgment and know that I enjoy that art without having politics infected like it is right now.