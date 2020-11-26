Dhillon on Outdoor Dining Bans

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on FNC’s ‘Ingraham Angle’ To Discuss New L.A. Outdoor Dining Ban

Well, there are brave people fighting back. One of my good friends a prominent lawyer in Los Angeles county filed a lawsuit this week. I was told the hearing is going to be on Monday for an injunction in that lawsuit. Some people are not taking this lying down. So many people are leaving the state of California because this is breaking businesses, breaking hearts. This is so irrational. It is impossible for a business owner to be able to plan, comply, and people to work there to know if they will be able to pay their mortgages and pay their rent on the basis of these radically changing policies. I think it is a form of emotional abuse and callous and negligence on the part of the government and Los Angeles county Dr. Barbara Ferrer casually making these decisions and not able to defend in a press conference yesterday with science, data or facts for Los Angeles county. And it’s like that in every county.

The scandal is not that this is happening but apparently prison gangs do this, unemployment fraud for years. The scam is that prosecutors have known about it and blown the whistle on it at the state unemployment board to do something about it. They don’t even bother to answer the phone. So I have had friends apply for unemployment. They can’t get through and the state casually allows millions of dollars to drain into pockets of god knows who. There appeared to be clear that checks checks are not going to death row in San Quentin. They are going somewhere else. And they remain with these people. So this is what California is doing to lawful citizens that can’t get through the employment line. It is like the state is burning and the governor, let me have some more opus $1,000 and enjoy myself. Our governor is to blame. And if people are not happy with our leadership in California they should visit https://recallgavin2020.com/