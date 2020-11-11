Dhillon on the Senate, 2020 Elections

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on ‘Fox News at Night’ To Discuss the Senate, 2020 Elections

Well, first of all, in California we would have taken her to task for assuming the gender of those voters. You can never assume anybody’s gender anymore, so Latina is kind of an old-fashioned concept as well but you’re absolutely right, the left tends to eat its own in a form into these factions and it’s really hard to keep the rules straight even about leftists like Eva Longoria, so I think you’re going to see more of that if Democrats are able to successfully flex their power, but looking at the numbers right now, it’s looking like they’re going to be pretty cabined in by a significant Republican showing in the house, so they are already cooling their jets a little bit on some of their extreme agenda. They’re not going to be able to pack the courts, they’re not going to be able to do a lot of the things they wanted, Green New Deal and others, so you know, I don’t think some of these extreme social positions are going to hold sway either.

First of all, I’m good friends with all of these people and go Michelle, go Young, I’m incredibly thrilled, first two Korean Americans, both immigrants and I’m really excited about that. We are not surprised, we worked very hard for these races so we are going to be celebrating.