Dhillon on Trump Legal Representation

Harmeet Dhillon Appears on Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ To Discuss Trump’s Voter Fraud Legal Representation

Video Transcript (According to Dhillon):

It is scary to the ordinary person when you think about it. Some of these law firms like George Conway is affiliated with this Lincoln Project and he’s been one of the people retweeting these condemnations I thought I would look look at his firm website and see who his firm represents. They mentioned different flavors of criminal no fewer than ten times on there. Tax evasion, price-fixing, securities fraud, other types of white collar crimes, so they are happy to represent actual alleged criminals, but you cannot have that counsel of your choice. This is scary because let’s face it, our system of justice does not work unless there are good lawyers on both sides. Anybody has clerked for a judge can tell you that. And so when you have the most powerful person in the country, his lawyers are dropping him and they’re making legitimate claims concerning the constitutionality of accepting ballots after the date of the election. The legitimacy of treating some different than others. These are all legitimate arguments, but every lawyer associated with the Trump campaign, even in a spokesperson capacity like I have been gets death threats, gets incredible abuse from partners at major law firms.

I have had abuse on my Facebook page from managing partners at law firms in San Francisco accusing me of heinous crimes. They represent actual criminals. What this means is if the president’s lawyers can be bullied into dropping him which is what happened with a couple of these law firms it can happen to you, it can help into you or your family if you’re accused of a crime, if you’re representing an unpopular cause or if somebody makes a false accusation against you, somebody attacks your company, somebody attacks your job, attacks your livelihood. If you are unpopular, there is a mob waiting to intimidate lawyers that want to take your case. That means we don’t have two sides. The American Bar Association has guidelines on this. The guidelines say that lawyers are entitled to represent any kind of client and it does not mean that they are taking on the cause that their client represents. It is important for the course of justice for there to be two sides. When I see lawyers like George Conway and partners at other major law firms. And by the way it is lawyers leading the charge. Yes there are these losing, sleazy consultants who are also raising the money for it, but really lawyers are leading this charge and they should be ashamed. They are leaving nasty voicemails. Some of these lawyers have 24 hour security now. There have death threats and their offices have been shutdown. It is disgusting.